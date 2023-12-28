iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,273 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 284,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

