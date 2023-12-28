BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for approximately 10.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BME opened at $39.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

