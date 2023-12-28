Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical makes up about 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

