Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TDG opened at $1,007.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $940.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.52. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $618.82 and a 52 week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

