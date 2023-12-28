Czech National Bank Acquires 75,873 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

