Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 2.1%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.20. 58,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,167,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

