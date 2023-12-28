Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 2%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35. 27,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 369,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

