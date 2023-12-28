Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.34. 64,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 583,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costamare

Costamare Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Costamare by 1,282.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 131.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.