Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 2.2%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 4,602,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,380,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 344,947 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

