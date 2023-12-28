Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Down 2.3%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 90,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 487,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 690,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

