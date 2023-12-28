Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 457,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,090,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Altice USA last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

