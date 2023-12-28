Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 3.3%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. 380,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,641,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLD. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 110.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 370.3% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 558,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 439,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

