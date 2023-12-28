Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.04. 170,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 549,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 93.14%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

