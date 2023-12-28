Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $890.44 million, a PE ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

