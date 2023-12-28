Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Down 3.8%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50. 131,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 796,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

