Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 17,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,083,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

