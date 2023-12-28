Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 5.8%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.08. 166,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 742,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
