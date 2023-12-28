Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Down 5.3%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 86,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 319,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TNP. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $671.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

