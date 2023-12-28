GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 3.6% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.92. 175,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,033,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

