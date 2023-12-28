Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 4.4%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.53. 694,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,212,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

