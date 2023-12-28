Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 175,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,348,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

