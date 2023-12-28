Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 200,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,393,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
