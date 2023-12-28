Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 200,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,393,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Zhihu Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

