Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 713,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,140,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,780 shares of company stock valued at $50,166,646 in the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

