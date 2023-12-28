LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 4.9% Higher

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60. 12,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 322,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.