Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 520,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,012,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

