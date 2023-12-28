Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

