Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.