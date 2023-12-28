ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.89

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 21229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

