JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.03

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.03 and last traded at $85.03, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,075,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,104,000 after buying an additional 3,001,725 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

