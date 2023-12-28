Welch Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

