WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $163.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

