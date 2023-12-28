WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 464,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.