WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

