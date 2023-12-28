WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

