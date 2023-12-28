Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,424 shares.The stock last traded at $37.87 and had previously closed at $37.95.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,954 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CET. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

