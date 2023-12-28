Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 151,475 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $96,343.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,066.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,304,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $96,343.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,066.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,473 shares of company stock valued at $495,191 and have sold 4,562,500 shares valued at $55,182,116. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

