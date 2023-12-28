InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 8.1% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.75. 16,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 35,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on InnovAge

InnovAge Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.