Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.68 and last traded at 0.68. 444,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,368,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.48.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 16.45 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

