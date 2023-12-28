ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 162,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 870,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

Get ACM Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,250 shares of company stock worth $2,081,100 over the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.