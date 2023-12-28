Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 947,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,769,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 68.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.