Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $230.06 and last traded at $230.27. Approximately 139,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 614,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $1,465,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,862 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,624. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,209 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

