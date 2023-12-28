Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 2.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 2,413,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,359,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

