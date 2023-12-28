New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 2.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 553,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,227,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 122.6% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,167,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 129.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 316,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

