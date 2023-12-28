FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 2.1%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. 323,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,975,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Get FIGS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,741 shares of company stock worth $3,857,690. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.