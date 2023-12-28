AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.90. 35,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 447,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

