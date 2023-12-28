News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.95

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 264536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of News by 459.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

