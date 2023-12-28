Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 37904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
