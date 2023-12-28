Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.99

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 1191778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,744,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

