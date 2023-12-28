Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.99

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 1191778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
