Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 60,187 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

