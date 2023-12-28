24,386 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.